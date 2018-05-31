At least five people have been injured after a hit-and-run in Manchester that saw a car crash into a crowd of pedestrians.
Greater Manchester Police said there is no evidence to suggest the incident in Trafford Park is terrorism-related at this stage.
Emergency crews were called to a collision near a roundabout on Europa Way shortly before 10pm.
Three people have been taken to the Salford Royal hospital, and one patient has been taken to the Manchester Royal Infirmary.
The force said: “At 9.50pm this evening, Thursday 31 May, police were called to Europa Way, Trafford Park to reports that a car had collided with a number of pedestrians.
“Emergency services are at the scene and there are currently five reported injuries.
“The car failed to stop at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to trace the vehicle.
“There is no evidence to suggest that this is terrorism related at this stage.”
A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 9.49pm to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrians.
“We currently have five patients, all in a serious condition.
“We have four ambulances, an advanced paramedic, a senior clinician and three hazardous area response teams (HART) at the scene.”
Several roads in the area have been closed off to traffic.
