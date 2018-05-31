At least five people have been injured after a hit-and-run in Manchester that saw a car crash into a crowd of pedestrians.

Greater Manchester Police said there is no evidence to suggest the incident in Trafford Park is terrorism-related at this stage.

Emergency crews were called to a collision near a roundabout on Europa Way shortly before 10pm.

Three people have been taken to the Salford Royal hospital, and one patient has been taken to the Manchester Royal Infirmary.