Parents Warned Not To Make This 1 Lethal Car Seat Mistake

Safety experts have warned parents against making a crucial mistake when strapping babies and young children into car seats this winter.

With snow hitting much of the UK, experts at Select Car Leasing have urged parents not to put little ones in puffy clothing like coats, snowsuits, hoodies and jackets when travelling in the car – even for short journeys.

While the marshmallow suits are adorable and toasty, they can sadly interfere with the safety and effectiveness of a car seat harness.

Graham Conway, managing director at Select Car Leasing, said such items add bulk between your baby and the harness, creating a false sense of tightness.

And while these lovely extra layers might be keeping little ones toasty warm while you travel, Conway warned that if you were to crash, the padding would compress, leaving the straps too loose to restrain little ones effectively.

The same goes for hoodies and jackets. Cute, but unfortunately not safe.

Conway also advises parents not to put their little ones in thick knitted or heavy hats, as these can move down during travel covering baby’s face.

At best, this’ll result in a lot of screaming from your child who now can’t see, and at worst it can obstruct their breathing.

If you still want them to wear one, use a lightweight, snug-fitting hat instead.

What can you use instead?

It’s recommended to dress babies in thinner layers – a long-sleeved top and fitted fleece or jumper, for example – and then place a warm blanket over them once they’re securely strapped in.

Never put the blanket underneath the straps though, as again, this can interfere with proper strap placement and tension.