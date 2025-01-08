Parents Warned Not To Make This 1 Lethal Car Seat Mistake

Safety experts have warned parents against making a crucial mistake when strapping babies and young children into car seats this winter.
With snow hitting much of the UK, experts at Select Car Leasing have urged parents not to put little ones in puffy clothing like coats, snowsuits, hoodies and jackets when travelling in the car – even for short journeys.
While the marshmallow suits are adorable and toasty, they can sadly interfere with the safety and effectiveness of a car seat harness.
Graham Conway, managing director at Select Car Leasing, said such items add bulk between your baby and the harness, creating a false sense of tightness.
And while these lovely extra layers might be keeping little ones toasty warm while you travel, Conway warned that if you were to crash, the padding would compress, leaving the straps too loose to restrain little ones effectively.
The same goes for hoodies and jackets. Cute, but unfortunately not safe.