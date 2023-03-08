Cara Delevingne Shares That She Checked Into Rehab After Concerning Paparazzi Photos Last Year

Cara Delevingne at the SAG Awards last month Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Cara Delevingne has disclosed that she checked into rehab last year after worrying paparazzi photos of her were circulated in the media.

The Only Murders In The Building star sparked concern after a string of incidents in 2022, which she has spoken candidly about in a new interview with Vogue magazine.

“I was not okay,” she said of the photos, revealing that she hadn’t been sleeping for some time when they were taken in the summer of 2022.

“It’s heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, ‘Okay, I don’t look well’,” Cara explained. “Sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for.”

Cara Delevingne on the cover of Vogue's April issue Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

On her addiction struggles, and eventual stint in rehab late last year, Cara said that while her loved ones had previously attempted to stage interventions, she didn’t feel ready at the time.

Cara added: “This process obviously has its ups and downs... People want my story to be this after-school special where I just say, ‘Oh look, I was an addict, and now I’m sober and that’s it.’ And it’s not as simple as that. It doesn’t happen overnight.”

Cara as seen in her accompanying Vogue photo-shoot Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

Elsewhere in the interview, Cara told the US outlet that she “got very wrapped up in misery, wallowing, and partying” at the height of the pandemic.

Read Cara’s full interview in Vogue’s April 2023 issue, on newsstands from 21 March.