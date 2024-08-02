Cardi B Announces Pregnancy And Divorce From Offset In The Same Day

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Cardi B is celebrating a personal milestone just as she marks the end of a life chapter.

The Grammy winner confirmed on social media Thursday that she’s pregnant with her third child. Her announcement came just hours after it was reported she’d filed for divorce from fellow rapper Offset, her husband of seven years, for the second time.

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!” she wrote on Instagram in the caption of a post showing her in a red cut-out gown. “Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!”

She went on to note: “I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Cardi B made no reference to her third baby’s father in her post. She and Offset share a 6-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari, and a 2-year-old son, Wave Set.

Offset and Cardi B have been married since 2017, and share two children. Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Earlier on Thursday, a press representative confirmed to The Associated Press that Cardi B had filed for divorce from Offset, calling the split “amicable.” The New York Post’s Page Six, which broke the news, reported that she is seeking primary custody of their two children.

Earlier this week, Offset denied rumours he’d been unfaithful to his wife after he was spotted with an alleged ex-girlfriend.

“People really need to do the research,” he wrote in the comments of a social media post by The Neighborhood Talk, an entertainment outlet. “I’m at a public place gambling at a casino with a married 8 month Pregnant woman.”

Cardi B and Offset tied the knot in September 2017, but their marriage has appeared to be on shaky ground several times over the years.

Last December, Cardi B announced on Instagram Live that she’d been “single for a minute now,” and told fans: “I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited.”

She previously filed for divorce from Offset in September 2020. That same month, she acknowledged that her relationship “has a lot of drama” at times, and suggested that the media was eager for her marriage to fail.

