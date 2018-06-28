Carillion: City Watchdog 'Looking Into' Claims Of Insider Dealing

PA Wire/PA Images Richard Howson, former Chief Executive of Carillion, leaves Portcullis House in London after answering questions at a joint hearing of the Commons Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee and the Work and Pensions Committee, which is examining events leading up to the business failure

The City watchdog is probing allegations of insider dealing in shares of collapsed construction giant Carillion as part of a wider investigation into the firm, it has emerged.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which is investigating events that led up to the company’s demise, disclosed in a letter to Labour MP Frank Field that it is “looking into” the matter, although the claims are not yet part of any formal investigation.

Penned by FCA chief Andrew Bailey, it reads: “We are also considering whether earlier announcements made by Carillion were false or misleading.

“Our investigation currently covers potential breaches of the Market Abuse Regulation, Listing Rule and Principles.

“We are aware of allegations of insider trading in Carillion’s shares prior to its trading update on July 10 2017 and are looking into them.”

Field, who alongside fellow Labour MP Rachel Reeves chaired a Commons committee inquiry into Carillion, told HuffPost UK: “This is a real bombshell and a turn up for the books from the FCA.

“I want the regulator to behave in such a way so that people feel that some agency is on their side in all of this.”

The revelation comes days after The Pensions Regulator (TPR) confirmed it is considering issuing a “contribution notice” - a legally enforceable demand for a financial contribution to the pension deficit - against former Carillion directors.