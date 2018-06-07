Taxpayers will foot a bill of at least £148m to clear up after Carillion’s collapse, a damning report of the government’s handling of the crisis has revealed.

The National Audit Office, published on Thursday, sheds fresh light on the timeline of events leading up to the outsourcing giant’s catastrophic failure in January.

Despite the outsourcing giant having £1.7bn worth of public sector contracts, a major profits warning in July 2017 “came as a surprise” to ministers.

The government nevertheless had to finalise deals after the warning, as the March accounts for the previous year of 2016, filed by accountants PwC, had given the company a relatively clean bill of health.

And while the warning prompted the Cabinet Office to raise Carillion’s risk rating from amber, it was not increased to red - the highest - so as to avoid precipitating Carillion’s financial collapse, the watchdog concluded.

“In the months following Carillion’s first profit warning, the company announced £1.9bn of new Government work, including £1.3bn of HS2 contracts.

“Many of these contracts had been agreed before the profit warning, although in some cases contracts were signed, or variations agreed, afterwards,” said the report.

Ministers began contingency planning for the mega-constructor’s failure shortly warning, however, and had completed a strategy by January 15 when Carillion collapsed, said the report.