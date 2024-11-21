Carol Vorderman Has A Very Cheeky Message For Melvin Odoom After He Confessed His Crush On Her

Carol Vorderman via Associated Press

Earlier this week, Vorders came up in the conversation when Melvin confessed to his campmates that he fancied the former Countdown star.

In a clip that aired on Tuesday night, Tulisa was heard giving the former Xtra Factor host tips on the best way to ask Carol out, prompting her to comment on Instagram: “Well hello…”

And she didn’t leave it there, either.

In a voice message posted on her official TikTok, Vorders said: “Oh Melvin, I’m blushing redder than that leatherette dress I’m wearing on your pillowcase. But I’ll be rooting for you all the way through.”

“See you on the other side in the – two consonants – DMs…” she then remarked, adding a quick blast of her signature laugh.

The former Loose Women anchor is actually a two-time I’m A Celebrity campmate herself, first competing in 2016 before returning last year for an all-star special set in South Africa, which was made up of iconic former contestants.

In recent history, Carol has spoken candidly about her love life, revealing last year that she would rather date multiple people than “settle with anyone”.

Melvin Odoom ITV/Shutterstock

Speaking on Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers podcast, she said: “I have a system which I’ve had for 10 years. They’re called ‘special friends’.”

“The ‘special friends’ system, even though it might seem quite shocking to some people now, won’t be in 20 years time, it will be absolutely standard,” she added.

“This whole assumption, ‘Have you got a partner yet? Have you got a man?’. Well, no actually I’ve got five.”

However, more recently she told The Times this number had fallen to three, commenting: “Life’s moved on. It’s free-spirited. There’s no ownership but it works.

“I haven’t had many relationships but I’ve had a couple of bad ones — they’re a gamble. I love being single. I couldn’t think of anything worse than being with a full-time partner. Most women, even happily married ones, would say if something happened to their partner they’d feel the same.”