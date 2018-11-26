Last night’s Dynasties episode made Disney’s The Lion King look like a walk in the park. The third episode in the new David Attenborough series focused on a lioness called Charm and her ongoing battles to keep her pride alive.

The matriarch had been deserted by other male lions from the pack and was left to keep her brood safe and sound. There were highs and plenty of lows, including when one of her young cubs died after eating poisoned bait used by farmers to protect their livestock.

It wasn’t just the human population that was absolutely gripped by the show. Cats across the UK were obsessed by the plight of their long-distance cousins.