The former ‘TOWIE’ star infamously threatened to stab his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his son, Megan Tomlin, in a recording that was leaked to the papers in 2015.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses have been condemned by a domestic violence charity for signing up Dan Osborne .

Dan even referenced the incident in his introductory VT during this year’s launch show, admitting he was “embarrassed” by the episode, adding: “Most people say things when they’re angry that they never mean. I said something that I never ever mean.”

Solace Women’s Aid has now spoken out against ‘CBB’ producers for giving Dan the chance to regain public favour on their ‘Eye Of The Storm’ series.

The charity, who provide support for women who are in or have survived abusive relationships, told Grazia: “We are disappointed that ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ have taken this stance particularly when ‘TOWIE’ removed him from the show.

“ITV took a strong position that domestic violence is never acceptable and you have to make a stand against it, otherwise this kind of behaviour is normalised and women’s lives are at stake.”

The spokesperson continued: “A threat to kill will have a devastating impact, it’s frightening and never okay, and the trauma will stay with the victim for years after.

“We look to channels like 5 to move on from this decision and become amazing and strong advocates for women.”