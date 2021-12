OCTOBER

NBC via Getty Images

James Michael Tyler (1962 - 2021)



The 59-year-old, who played Gunther in Friends, died at his home in Los Angeles after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.



His Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston paid tribute, saying: β€œFriends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed.”