Race Across The World Fans Just Got The News They've Been Waiting For

Fans of Race Across The World, we bring good news – a second series of the celebrity edition has now been confirmed.

The BBC has announced it has commissioned another run of the star-studded spin-off to the hit travel adventure series, which will see more famous faces backpacking across the globe.

The BBC’s head of commissioning for factual entertainment and events, Catherine Catton, said: “We would like to thank our cast for putting their heart and soul into it, and we are delighted with the reaction, particularly from young audiences on iPlayer.

“We are very much looking forward to working with Studio Lambert on the next series.”

Tim Harcourt, creative director at production company Studio Lambert said: “Audiences seem pleased that the difficult and disarming undertaking of the Race was not watered down for well-known personalities and their loved ones.

“We are thrilled to be making another series for the BBC.”

Celebrity Race Across The World became BBC’s biggest factual entertainment brand of the year to date following its debut in September, with the first episode averaging more than six million viewers.

Each team traversed more than 10,000 kilometres, beginning in Morocco and passing through countries such as Portugal, Corsica, Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Germany on their way to Norway, with only the equivalent cost of flights between the destinations to get them there via road or train.

An air date for the second series is yet to be announced.