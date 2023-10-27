Celebrity Race Across The World Winners Speak Out On Emotional Show Win

Celebrity Race Across The World is coming to BBC One and iPlayer BBC/Studio Lambert Ltd/Pete Dadds

Warning! This article contains spoilers for the Celebrity Race Across The World final.

Race Across The World wrapped up its first celebrity edition with ITV weatherman Alex Beresford and his dad Noel coming first in the race from Marrakesh in Morroco to Tromsø in Norway.

And now Alex has spoken out about their emotional win in a series of celebratory social media posts, telling of how the “real prize” was getting to do the journey with his dad.

After Alex and Noel won the show by only four minutes ahead of closest rivals Harry and Emma, the Good Morning Britain star took to various social media platforms to express his gratitude for the experience.

“WE DID IT!!!! Winning Celebrity Race Across The World felt amazing,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Loved seeing my Dad jumping up and down with [joy]. That was the real prize; making special memories with him. Thank you so much for all your lovely messages.”

Alex added that he “kept getting emotional” watching their winning moment back.

Posting the same picture on Instagram, Alex wrote: “We did it Dad. After 24 countries in 28 days covering 10,000km, winning … was the best feeling, but the real prize was doing this epic journey by only land and sea together as father and son. I couldn’t have done it without you Dad.”

He went on to thank competitors Harry and Emma, Melanie and Helene and Billy and Bonnie, as well as the production team of the show.

Upon reaching the finish line, Alex said: “This is the toughest experience I’ve ever had. We got to travel together as men. And that isn’t something that every father and son get to do.”

The race was close-run on every leg; Alex and Noel didn’t finish any stretch of the journey first aside from the last.

Each team travelled more than 10,000 kilometres, passing through countries such as Portugal, Corsica, Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Germany on their way to Norway, with only the equivalent cost of flights between the destinations to get them there via road or train.