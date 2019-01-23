LIFESTYLE

Celebs Agree To Show When They’re Being Paid To Advertise On Social Media

British Celebrities like Rita Ora, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Alexa Chung have agreed to clearly state when they are being paid to advertise for brands on social media platforms like Instagram. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) secured the commitments from 16 celebrities to highlight how consumer protection law requires online influencers to disclose when they have been paid or incentivised to endorse a brand. Due to the personal nature of social media, the CMA argues that millions of followers may think that a celeb’s clothes, holidays or places they eat are personal preference, when they could be paid advertisements.