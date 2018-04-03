Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Announce Split After Nine Years Of Marriage

The couple revealed the news they were ending their nine-year marriage in a social media post on Monday (2 April) night, telling fans they had “lovingly chosen to separate as a couple”.

In the joint statement, they said: “Hey world! So... We have something we would like to share.

“First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for.

“We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts’ so we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” they admitted. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together.

“Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realising it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”