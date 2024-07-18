Chappell Roan Opens Up About Troubling Reason She’s ‘Pumped The Brakes’ On Fame

Chappell Roan via Associated Press

Chappell Roan is the pop star we all can’t get enough of right now, but it seems her swift ascent to superstardom hasn’t been without its challenges.

The US singer-songwriter has been surging in popularity this year thanks to hits like Good Luck, Babe! and Hot To Go, along with opening for Olivia Rodrigo on tour and drawing huge festival crowds like New York City’s Governors Ball.

Advertisement

But the artist has opened up about why reaching new heights in her career has prompted her to re-evaluate certain things, admitting that some fans had started to give off “stalker vibes”.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Comment Section podcast with Drew Afualo, the Red Wine Supernova singer said: “People have started to be freaks – like, [they] follow me and know where my parents live, and where my sister works. All this weird shit.”

Chappell went on to add that she’d previously said if there was ever “stalker vibes or my family was in danger”, she would consider quitting music.

“And we’re there. We’re there!” she claimed. “I’m just kind of in this battle… I’ve pumped the brakes on, honestly, anything to make me more known.

Advertisement

“It’s kind of a forest fire right now. I’m not trying to go do a bunch of shit.”

Chappell released her debut album, The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, back in September 2023, and her fan base has only grown since then.

This isn’t the first time Chappell has opened up about struggling with the new demands of fame.

During a performance in Raleigh, North Carolina last month, the singer became emotional on stage as she shared a candid moment with fans.

“I guess I just want to be honest with the crowd. I just feel a little off today ’cause I think that my career is going really fast and it’s really hard to keep up,” she said in a fan-shot video.

“So I’m just being honest that I’m just having a hard time today. So sorry that – I’m not trying to give you a lesser show. It’s just, there’s a lot… Thank you for understanding. This is all I’ve ever wanted. It’s just heavy sometimes.”

Advertisement

In May 2023, she also shared an Instagram post and TikTok detailing what she had been going through even before her new album had dropped.

“I just wanted to share that I am very fortunate and grateful to have my dream job. This job is very difficult for me to process and maintain a healthy life and mindset. I already have difficulty regulating my emotions because I have bipolar 2 disorder,” she wrote.

“Everything is very exciting right now and I’m realising that success actually makes me quite uncomfortable and self conscious and I’m not sure why yet. If ur an artist (indie or not) this career is fucking hard, and I feel you.”

Chappell Roan is bringing her Midwest Princess Tour to the UK and Europe later this year. You can find more information on her website.