'You Shut The F*** Up': Chappell Roan Fires Back At Photographer On VMAs Red Carpet

Woman of the moment Chappell Roan was making headlines at this year’s VMAs before the ceremony was even underway.

The Good Luck, Babe! singer made her way into the event dressed in an elaborate outfit inspired by Joan Of Arc.

And she clearly had some of that fighting spirit within her, hitting back at a photographer who she was not happy with.

In a widely-shared clip from Wednesday night, a photographer was heard telling the chart-topping star to “shut the fuck up”, to which she angrily replied: “You shut the fuck up!”

“No, not me, bitch!” she then added.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight later in the evening, Chappell shared: “This is quite overwhelming and quite scary. I think for someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying.

“And I yelled back! I yelled back! You don’t get to yell at me like that.”

This last month, Chappell has notably laid out strict boundaries for how she will and won’t be spoken to while out in public.

“They need to see me as a random bitch on the street,” she told Rolling Stone, echoing comments she made in a recent TikTok.

“You can’t yell at a random bitch who’s on the sidewalk that you don’t know. It’s considered catcalling or harassment.”

Chappell added to Entertainment Tonight that she thinks people have already “really listened” to what she had to say in her TikTok posts about harassment.

“Even my experience in New York City the past few days, no one has been creepy to me or, like, harassed me,” she said. “I feel very heard and it feels good.

“And I think that it’s hard for artists to speak up because they’re so scared of their fans hating them, but we’re not actually talking about fans, we’re talking about people who are harassing. If you happen to be a fan, then we’re talking to you. But it’s easy for me to stand up for myself, so of course, I had to say it.”

This year’s VMAs ceremony was a big night for Chappell.