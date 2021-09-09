Celebrating the pop culture moments from the turn of the 2000s

On 9 September 2001, quiz fanatic Charles Ingram – a former army major – finally made it to the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? studio. What happened next became one of the most talked about British TV scandals of all time. After his episode was filmed, Ingram was accused of cheating his way to the £1m jackpot with a supposed scheme involving a series of coughs from his wife Diana and an accomplice., who were in the audience.

Shutterstock Charles Ingram became a TV millionaire after answering this question

The supposed scheme saw Ingram read out the four possible answers with Diana or Tecwen Whittock – a college lecturer from Cardiff who Diana had allegedly met on the game show circuit – coughing on the correct one to signal how he should respond to the question. After suspicions arose during filming, producers went to the police with the matter and the case went to trial in March 2003, where Charles and Diana were found guilty of “procuring the execution of a valuable security by deception”. The couple have always denied cheating their way to the Millionaire jackpot, but the story has always been one of national intrigue, and was even turned into hit ITV drama Quiz in 2020.

Matt Frost/ITV Matthew Macfayden and Sian Clifford portrayed The Ingrams in 2020 drama Quiz