ENTERTAINMENT
09/09/2021 05:00 BST | Updated 16 minutes ago

It's 20 Years Since Millionaire's 'Coughing Major' – Can You Get His 15 Questions Right Without Cheating?

Charles Ingram's infamous appearance on the ITV quiz show was filmed 20 years ago today.

Celebrating the pop culture moments from the turn of the 2000s

On 9 September 2001, quiz fanatic Charles Ingram – a former army major – finally made it to the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? studio.

What happened next became one of the most talked about British TV scandals of all time. 

After his episode was filmed, Ingram was accused of cheating his way to the £1m jackpot with a supposed scheme involving a series of coughs from his wife Diana and an accomplice., who were in the audience.

Shutterstock
Charles Ingram became a TV millionaire after answering this question

The supposed scheme saw Ingram read out the four possible answers with Diana or Tecwen Whittock – a college lecturer from Cardiff who Diana had allegedly met on the game show circuit – coughing on the correct one to signal how he should respond to the question.

After suspicions arose during filming, producers went to the police with the matter and the case went to trial in March 2003, where Charles and Diana were found guilty of “procuring the execution of a valuable security by deception”.

The couple have always denied cheating their way to the Millionaire jackpot, but the story has always been one of national intrigue, and was even turned into hit ITV drama Quiz in 2020

Matt Frost/ITV
Matthew Macfayden and Sian Clifford portrayed The Ingrams in 2020 drama Quiz

To mark 20 years since Ingram’s infamous appearance on the show, you can test how you would have fared against the 15 questions host Chris Tarrant presented him before handing over a cheque for £1m...

1. Worth £100: On which of these would you air laundry? 

A) Clothes dog

B) Clothes horse 

C) Clothes rabbit

D) Clothes pig

2. £200: What name is given to a person who is against increasing the powers of the European Union? 

A) Eurosceptic 

B) Eurostar

C) Eurotrash

D) Eurovision

3. £300: What is butterscotch? 

A) Shortbread

B) Pavement game

C) Garden flower

D) Brittle toffee

4. £500: Which of these is the nickname for a famous Scottish army regiment? 

A) Black Cat

B) Black Widow

C) Black Sea

D) Black Watch

5. £1,000: The Normans, who invaded and conquered England in 1066, spoke which language? 

A) German

B) Norwegian 

C) French 

D) Danish

6. £2,000: In Coronation Street, who is Audrey’s daughter? 

A) Janice

B) Gail 

C) Linda

D) Sally

Ingram was unsure of this answer and used his Ask the Audience lifeline, with the majority of the audience choosing the correct answer.

7. £4,000: The River Foyle is found in which part of the United Kingdom? 

A) England

B) Scotland

C) Northern Ireland 

D) Wales

Ingram used his Phone A Friend, calling a man called Gerald, who gave him the correct answer. The klaxon also rung out after this question, with Ingram returning to the studio the following night to answer the next set of questions, which is when the coughing allegedly began... 

8. £8,000: Who was the second husband of Jacqueline Kennedy? 

A) Adnan Khashoggi

B) Ronald Reagan

C) Aristotle Onassis 

D) Rupert Murdoch

9. £16,000: Emmenthal is a cheese from which country? 

A) France

B) Italy

C) Netherlands

D) Switzerland

10. £32,000: Who had a hit UK album with Born To Do It, released in 2000? 

A) Coldplay

B) Toploader

C) A1

D) Craig David

Ingram used the 50/50 lifeline here, with the choices being narrowed down to A1 and Craig David. 

11. £64,000: Gentlemen v Players was an annual match between amateurs and professionals of which sport? 

A) Lawn tennis

B) Rugby Union

C) Polo

D) Cricket

12. £125,000: The Ambassadors, in the National Gallery, is a painting by which artist? 

A) Van Eyck

B) Holbein 

C) Michelangelo

D) Rembrandt

13. £250,000: What type of garment is an Anthony Eden? 

A) Overcoat

B) Hat

C) Shoe 

D) Tie

14. £500,000: Baron Haussmann is best known for his planning of which city? 

A) Rome

B) Paris 

C) Berlin

D) Athens

15. £1,000,000: A number one followed by one hundred zeros is known by what name? 

A) Googol 

B) Megatron

C) Gigabit

D) Nanomole

ANSWERS

1=B, 2=A, 3=D, 4=D, 5=C, 6=B, 7=C, 8=C, 9=D, 10=D, 11=D, 12=B, 13=B, 14=B, 15=A

READ MORE:

MORE: nostalgia Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? pop goes the millennium Charles Ingram

Conversations