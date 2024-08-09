Brat Summer Is Showing No Signs Of Slowing Down As Charli XCX Lands Fresh Chart Accolade

Charli XCX Harley Weir

If you’ve been enjoying a Brat summer, you’ve now got even more reason to celebrate.

And more to the point, so does Charli XCX.

Off the back of the mammoth success of her latest album Brat – which has been hovering near the top of the charts since its release in June, inspiring countless social media trends and landing Charli her second ever Mercury Prize nomination – the British singer is celebrating her second ever number one single with Guess.

The track, originally a bonus track on the brilliantly-titled special edition Brat And It’s The Same But There’s Three More Songs So It’s Not, garnered a whole new audience last week when a new remixed version was unveiled, featuring none other than Billie Eilish.

It’s this remix that has earned Charli her second number one, and her first as a lead artist (she previously topped the charts alongside Icona Pop on I Love It way back in 2012).

Guess is also the third UK number one for Billie, following on from her James Bond theme No Time To Die and What Was I Made For, her Oscar-winning contribution to the Barbie soundtrack last year.

Billie Eilish and Charli XCX Terrence O’Connor

As if all that wasn’t enough, Brat cuts Apple and 360 are both at the eighth and 11th positions, respectively, in this week’s chart.

Lead single Von Dutch previously peaked at number 26, while album track Girl, So Confusing – which received an A-list feature on its own when Lorde contributed a guest verse to its official remix – reached 28 last month.