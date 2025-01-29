The Traitors' Charlotte And Frankie Have Given An Update On Their Relationship Post-Show

Charlotte and Frankie in the UK Traitors BBC

In a controversial twist, the most recent season of The Traitors UK saw faithful Frankie bestowed with the all-new power of The Seer.

It meant she learned close friend Charlotte, whose true identity she’d discovered in a private one-to-one meeting, was a traitor.

The pair’s series-long friendship seemed to crumble after the opening of that fateful envelope, with both women trying their hardest to prove they were faithful ahead of the show’s finale (at the cost of their previous friendliness).

But did the on-screen drama affect what seemed to be a genuine real-life camaraderie? Well, both cast members have since given updates.

Charlotte from The Traitors BBC

Good news ― in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan UK, both Charlotte and Frankie confirmed they’ve made up since their televised conflict, which never seems to have affected their IRL friendship.

Speaking in a video for the publication, Frankie explained: “The thing is, unfortunately, [Charlotte] left [the castle], and I left, and so there wasn’t any time... we didn’t see each other.”

But the star, who put on a Welsh accent throughout the series to be deemed more trustworthy, “left me a note,” Frankie added.

Charlotte explained that before she left the castle, she left a note with her Instagram handle and phone number “although we weren’t allowed to like, follow each other at that point”.

She revealed the note read: ”’I’m really, really sorry, and I hope you know ― everything works out.”

Frankie in The Traitors UK BBC

After that, Frankie apparently texted Charlotte to say: “Don’t be silly, it’s just a game.”

Then the pair had a “lovely phone chat” to smooth things over, though they didn’t see each other in person until the show’s pre-Christmas screening.

Now that they’re doing press tours and other post-show events, the pair seem to have reaffirmed their bond.

Charlotte had previously told The Telegraph how tough the deception and about-turn had been, saying she “needed forgiveness” from the interior designer.

Well, it seems she’s got it...