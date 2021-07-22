If the ever-changing traffic light system, isolation rules and Covid testing is putting you off foreign travel this year, the prices might tempt you in.

The cost of a package holiday has plummeted during the pandemic, with some trips less than half the price compared the pre-Covid summer of 2019.

Malta has seen the biggest drop in prices, according to analysis by price comparison site TravelSupermarket, with the average package holiday now 52% cheaper than it was in 2019. Malta’s strict entry rules could be putting travellers off, as all adults and children over 12 must be fully vaccinated to enter the country.

Despite Malta’s price drop, Lanzarote has been named the best value package holiday destination between now and the end of August overall, as holidays were cheaper to start with. The Canary Island has seen seven-night package prices drop 43%, compared with if you were booking and going at the same time in 2019.

You could also save big at the likes of Fuerteventura (where prices are down 39%), and Tenerife and Gran Canaria (both 33% cheaper than in 2019).

Don’t forget to to do your holiday maths

Before you book a holiday, you’re going to need to do some maths to make sure the saving isn’t a false economy once you factor in the price of Covid testing.

Take Malta as an example. TravelSupermarket is currently listing a seven-day package holiday to Malta for £311pp. If prices in Malta have dropped 52% on average, in 2019, you could have expected to pay around £598 for the same trip. In 2021, if you’re double vaccinated, the required testing for Malta (rapid antigen test to return home, PCR test on day two after arrival) will cost you £94 on average. So even once you add on the price of testing (£311+ £94 = £405), you’re still saving £193 per person on your holiday.

The price of Covid testing varies, so be sure to do your own homework before making a booking. If you’re not double vaccinated, you should also be aware that the cost of your holiday will go up if your destination moves from the green list to the amber list (which will require you to book an additional test on day eight of your return).

Still, if you love a bargain, TravelSupermarket has recommended some destinations to keep in mind.

The best value travel destinations right now

These are based on an average seven-night price: