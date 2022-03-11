Chelsea Fans Criticised By Minister For Chanting Roman Abramovich’s Name

Chelsea fans celebrate after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Chelsea at Carrow Road on March 10 (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Julian Finney via Getty Images

A minister has criticised Chelsea fans who apparently chanted Roman Abramovich’s name in support of the club owner sanctioned over the Russian invasion.

Abramovich has had his assets, including Chelsea, frozen by the British government over his links to Vladimir Putin.

The club was given special permission to continue to play games, but under tightly controlled conditions.

It was reported that some fans of the club chanted Abramovich’s name ahead of Chelsea’s match against Norwich on Thursday evening.

Technology minister Chris Philp said fans should think about the war in Ukraine.

“I’m a football fan myself, I’m a Palace fan, in south London,” he told Times Radio.

“So, I understand why fans are very attached to their football clubs. But Roman Abramovich is someone who has been sanctioned now, yesterday morning, for his very close links to Vladimir Putin and the Putin regime.

“I just say respectfully to the Chelsea fans, I know he’s done a lot for the club, but the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and what the Russian regime are doing to civilians – shelling maternity hospitals and shooting civilians who are fleeing down humanitarian corridors – and that is more important than football.

“I say that as a football fan myself and I would just ask them to keep that in mind.”

Chelsea cannot sell any new tickets to supporters, but all tickets sold before March 10 will be honoured.

Season ticket holders can still attend matches unaffected, while refreshments can still be served at Stamford Bridge.

Matches can still be broadcast, while only existing club merchandise can be sold. There are also limits on the amount that can be spent on travel by any team representing Chelsea – £20,000 – and on costs for staging home matches – £500,000.