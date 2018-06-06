A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death on the streets of Chelsea last week.
The teenager - who cannot be named for legal reasons - was charged on Monday and will appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday, Scotland Yard said.
The charge comes after police discovered 41-year-old Mark Fontaine suffering from “multiple stab wounds” after being called to the borough’s affluent Cathcart Road at around 10.21pm on May 30.
Fontaine, a Walthamstow resident, died at the scene a short time later, officers said. A post-mortem confirmed that he died from his injuries.
His next-of-kin have been informed, officers added.
Another boy, aged 17, was also arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, officers added.
Police have urged anyone with any information to contact them on 020 8358 0200, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.