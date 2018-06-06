A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death on the streets of Chelsea last week.

The teenager - who cannot be named for legal reasons - was charged on Monday and will appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday, Scotland Yard said.

The charge comes after police discovered 41-year-old Mark Fontaine suffering from “multiple stab wounds” after being called to the borough’s affluent Cathcart Road at around 10.21pm on May 30.

Fontaine, a Walthamstow resident, died at the scene a short time later, officers said. A post-mortem confirmed that he died from his injuries.

His next-of-kin have been informed, officers added.

Another boy, aged 17, was also arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, officers added.