Cheslie Kryst Dia Dipasupil/WireImage via Getty Images

Cheslie Kryst, a former Miss USA winner, Extra presenter, and attorney, has died at the age of 30.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” her family said in a statement.

“Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.”

They continued: “Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on.”

Chelsie was found dead just after 7am on Sunday morning outside the Orion Condominium building in Manhattan where she lived, the New York Police Department confirmed to HuffPost.

She lived on the ninth floor and had last been seen on the 29 January, law enforcement sources told the New York Post.

Chelsie had written on Instagram hours earlier: “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

Chelsie won the Miss USA pageant in 2019 as a representative for North Carolina and went on to place in the top 10 at the Miss Universe competition.

As well as being a licensed attorney, she was an Emmy-nominated correspondent for the entertainment show Extra, where she worked since October 2019.

She was also a passionate advocate for criminal justice reform and had worked pro-bono for clients serving excessive prison time for low-level drug offences.

Help and support:

Mind , open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393 .

, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on . Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).

offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill). CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58 , and a webchat service.

(the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on , and a webchat service. The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk

is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.