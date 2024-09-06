I'm A Doctor – Adding This 6p Ingredient To Water Can Help Cure Constipation

Jonathan Knowles via Getty Images

I don’t know if it’s just my algorithm, but I feel like every time I open TikTok, I see yet another “gut-cleansing” gimmick.

Aside from the fact that “cleaning out” your bowels isn’t really good for them, a lot of the advice is ill-informed at best.

But Dr Karan Rajan, who’s known for debunking medical myths on the app, concedes one trick is legit; adding some chia seeds to your water, or otherwise eating them in a soaked form, can genuinely help you poop.

“This is one of the very few TikTok trends that actually works and won’t send you to the emergency room,” he revealed, but he added that there’s a more effective, cheaper way.

Which is?

The issue with chia seeds isn’t that they’re ineffective or bad at helping backed-up app users pass their beleaguered BMs, Dr. Rajan shared.

But “too much fibre” too soon can irritate your stomach if you’re not used to it; additionally, chia seeds only help those with constipation.

If you’re looking for something that helps with “different types of pooping and gut health in general,” psyllium husk may be your new BFF, the doctor revealed.

It “thickens up loose poop, softens up hard poop ― so it works for constipation AND diarrhoea,” he said.

“There’s even evidence it’s useful in some types of IBS,” Dr. Rajan continued, pointing to this 2021 review of studies.

Why doesn’t chia seed do that?

Though both are fibre-rich foods, chia seeds have more insoluble fibre.

Psyllium husk contains around 80% soluble fibre, the doctor pointed out, compared to just 10% in chia seeds.

That means psyllium husk attracts more water to your gut, bulking out and softening stool.

“If you’ve got pre-existing gut issues, I’d go for psyllium husk over chia seeds because of this versatility in treating different gut issues, and it’s less likely to cause GI symptoms.”

“Plus, it’s cheaper and more researched,” he added (psyllium husk can go for £6.18 for 500g, meaning a standard dose of 5g costs just over 6p).

You can simply add the powder to your glass of water or include it in things like smoothies or juices.