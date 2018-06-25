Child Missing And Two Rescued After 999 Crews Called To Lake

A child is missing and two others have been rescued after getting into difficulty in a lake on Monday afternoon, police say.

Emergency services were called to Westport Lake, Stoke-on-Trent, at around 4.50pm.

Two of the children have made it safely out of the lake, but one child is currently still missing, according to Staffordshire Police.

Emergency crews including West Midlands Ambulance Service, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, Staffordshire Air Ambulance and the National Police Air Service are all in attendance. A police cordon remained in place on Monday evening.

Police said the identities of the children are known to them and officers are in contact with the parents.