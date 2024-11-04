Chloë Grace Moretz Confirms She Is A 'Gay Woman' In Kamala Harris Endorsement Post

Chloë Grace Moretz in 2023 via Associated Press

Chloë Grace Moretz has publicly described herself as a “gay woman” for the first time in an endorsement post for Kamala Harris.

With just days to go until America goes to the polls in the next presidential election, Chloë spoke out in favour of the Democratic candidate in an Instagram post she shared over the weekend.

“I voted early and I voted for Kamala Harris,” she told her followers. “There is so much on the line this election. I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman, and that the decisions over my body should come ONLY from myself and my doctor. Kamala Harris will protect that for us.”

The Greta star continued: “I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman. We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve.”

This marked the first time that Chloë has publicly confirmed that she identifies as gay, having previously urged critics not to “assume” anyone’s sexuality when she was criticised for playing a queer teenager in the film The Miseducation Of Cameron Post, released in 2018.

She has been linked with Kate Harrison for the last six years, and while she said in a 2022 interview with iNews that she likes “to keep my private life private”, she did confirm that she is in a “long-term relationship”, adding: “I really enjoy that.”

Chloë has spoken candidly about her political beliefs throughout her time in the spotlight, attending the Democratic National Convention in 2016 in support of Hillary Clinton alongside her then-boyfriend Brooklyn Peltz Beckham.

