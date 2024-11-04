Coldplay Singer Chris Martin Takes A Shocking On-Stage Fall While Performing In Australia

Chris Martin performing in New York last month via Associated Press

Chris Martin took a nasty plunge after falling in a hole onstage while performing with Coldplay in Australia over the weekend.

On Sunday, the award-winning singer was speaking to the crowd when he accidentally fell through an open hatch onstage during a show with the British rock band at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium.

Advertisement

In a clip shared on X, the frontman could be seen walking backwards on the stage when he suddenly plummeted through the hidden entrance.

The startling moment left the crowd gasping as Chris briefly struggled to hoist himself up out of the unexpected opening.

After picking himself up, he told the audience: “That’s not planned!”

He then quipped, “Holy shit, that was nearly a YouTube moment!” before expressing gratitude to one of the crew members for “catching” him amid the plunge.

The rocker didn’t appear to sustain any visible injuries in the fall. HuffPost has reached out to Chris’ team for comment.

Advertisement

The moment Chris Martin fell through a trapdoor right in front of me at the #Coldplay concert tonight. pic.twitter.com/qIdzMEGG0s — Greg Briggs (@greg__briggs) November 3, 2024

Chris isn’t the only musician that’s taken a public tumble onstage recently.

Last month, pop star Olivia Rodrigo shocked fans in a similar way when she fell through a hole while running onstage during a performance in Melbourne, Australia.

While recently appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the talk show host applauded the Vampire singer for handling the awkward moment “like a pro”.

He then showed a clip from the incident, which showed Olivia joking with the audience at the time after losing her footing.

“Oh, my God, that was fun! I’m OK! Wow, sometimes there’s just a hole in the stage. That’s alright,” she told the crowd in the clip from the concert.