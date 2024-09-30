Chris Martin Reveals Exactly When Coldplay Are Planning To Retire From Releasing Music

Chris Martin on stage in Los Angeles last year via Associated Press

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has revealed the group could be retiring from recording new music in the not-too-distant future.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Chris revealed that he and his bandmates do have plans to call it a day – but not until they’ve released their 12th album.

For reference, he and the rest of the group are currently on the promo trail for their 10th album, Moon Music, meaning he thinks they still have two more to go until they wind things down musically for Coldplay.

“We are only going to do 12 proper albums and that’s real. Yeah I promise,” Chris said.

Explaining his reasoning, the chart-topping singer said that “less is more”, joking: “For some of our critics, even less would be even more! It’s really important that we have that limit.”

Coldplay will not release any more new music after their 12th album via Associated Press

Back in 2021, Chris opened up about the future of Coldplay, suggesting they’d release their final album in 2025, after which they’d stay together as a band, but likely “only tour” rather than continuing to create new material.

“Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then,” he insisted to BBC Radio 2.

Moon Music is released on Friday, and was preceded by the singles Feels Like I’m Falling In Love and We Pray.

Feels Like I’m Falling In Love gave Coldplay another top 20 when it was released over the summer, peaking at number 16 in the UK singles chart, while its follow-up reached number 26.