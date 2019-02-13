It might sound an unlikely pairing, but Chris Packham from ‘Springwatch’ and ‘Love Island’ winner Jack Fincham have been on a date together. A bird watching date. As part of a new BBC programme ‘Nature Dates’, which airs on BBC iPlayer and YouTube from Wednesday 13 June, the unlikely pair met up for a wander around London’s Walthamstow Wetlands, spotting cormorants, coots, and an elusive kingfisher together – all while sharing their mutual love of birds. Here are seven things we learned while watching Jack and Chris go twitching. [Read More: Watching nature documentaries just as good as meditation for wellbeing]

BBC

1. Jack really loves birds. As winner of ‘Love Island’, you’d expect this. But did you know his favourite kind is the feathery, winged type? (Don’t tell Dani). He particularly loves kingfishers, it turns out. “Oh my god! Mate, that is unbelievable,” he says as he geeks out over one. He also has a penchant for other wildlife: “I love squirrels”, he declares, whipping out a pair of binoculars to take a closer look. 2. Birds really like nesting. According to Chris, birds use both spit and spider webs to build their nests, which means they’re pretty resourceful. Needs must, we guess. It’s not like they get free furniture from big brand endorsements. That we know of.

BBC

3. Jack is a Chris Packham megafan. “Honestly, I told my mum and everything I was meeting you, and she was like no way!” Jack excitedly tells the calm and collected wildlife expert. “I just thought you’d be the perfect person. I’m going to learn loads today.” And in case he wasn’t clear: “I’ve watched all your programmes. Springwatch, Autumnwatch. The Really Wild Show...”. We hope he likes a Smiths’ lyric. 4. But Chris hasn’t watched ‘Love Island’. Ever. “Jack, I’m an honest bloke so I’ve got to tell you the truth about something,” says Chris, turning to Jack. “I didn’t see a single episode, not a single programme. Not one. I feel really guilty now.”

BBC