Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Second Child

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed a second daughter.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy actor shared the news on social media in the early hours of Monday morning and said the couple felt “beyond blessed and grateful”.

Advertisement

He wrote: “We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Advertisement

“Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful.

Advertisement

“Love, Katherine and Chris.”

Chris and Katherine welcomed their first daughter, Lyla, 15 months ago.