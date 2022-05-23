Entertainment

Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Second Child

The actor said the couple felt ‘beyond blessed and grateful’.
Matt Bagwell

Head of Entertainment, HuffPost UK

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed a second daughter.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy actor shared the news on social media in the early hours of Monday morning and said the couple felt “beyond blessed and grateful”.

He wrote: “We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt.

“Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful.

“Love, Katherine and Chris.”

Chris and Katherine welcomed their first daughter, Lyla, 15 months ago.

He also shares a son Jack, nine, with his ex, fellow actor Anna Faris.

