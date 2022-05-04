Chris Rock Takes Stage After Dave Chappelle Is Attacked And Jokes About Will Smith

Chris Rock took the microphone shortly after Dave Chappelle was tackled on stage at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, and couldn’t resist joking about another notorious on-stage incident that happened recently.

“Was that Will Smith?” Chris commented as he put his arm around his fellow comic after the attack, video showed.

Well that didn't end well for the guy who attacked Dave Chapelle.



Chris Rock "Was that Will Smith?"🤣#davechapelle #attacked pic.twitter.com/2OHXVlFUjk — Mies (@MiesW) May 4, 2022

Chris – who performed a set earlier in the night – was infamously slapped onstage by Will Smith after joking about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head during the Oscars in March.

Following this, the former Fresh Prince star was banned from the ceremony for the next 10 years.

A shaken Dave Chappelle still tried to entertain after the frightening incident, including suggesting that the assailant was a “trans man,” ABC News noted (the comedian received backlash for comments about transgender people in a Netflix special last year).

In another light moment after the incident, Dave said, per Page Six: “I don’t know if that was part of the show. I grabbed the back of that n****’s head, his hair was spongy, absorbent.”

The suspect was seen being loaded into an ambulance outside the venue.