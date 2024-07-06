Christina Applegate Shares 2 Things She Wants To Do In 'The Days I Have Left'

Christina Applegate Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

Christina Applegate knows what she wants from the time she has left.

“There are things I want to do with the days I have left in life,” the Anchorman actor wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

“I want to work with Shirley MacLaine,” she continued, referring to the Academy Award-winning actor. “And do shots with Cher!”

“And yes my days are so big,” she added. “Just saying.”

In 2021, while shooting the Netflix series Dead to Me, Christina was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, also known as MS, a disease that affects the brain and spinal cord.

Symptoms can include cognitive issues, slurred speech, mood disturbances and numbness in limbs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The Emmy winner has been candid about living with with the condition and her mental health struggles since her diagnosis. In an interview with Vanity Fair last year, Christina said she may not pursue any more on-screen work due to her challenges with MS.

