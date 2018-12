NEWS

24/7 Church Saving Family From Deportation In The Netherlands

For over a month, a church in the Netherlands has been running a 24/7 church service, to prevent an Armenian family from being deported. The Tamrazyan family have been given refuge inside the church on a residential street in the Hague. As long as they stay there, the service continues to keep them safe from the immigration authorities. They've been living in the Netherlands for nearly nine years.