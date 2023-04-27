Church Of England Offers Support To Single People By Comparing Them To... Jesus

Prisma by Dukas via Getty Images

The Church of England has just claimed that single people should be valued – after all, Jesus was also single.

Yep, in a bizarre turn of events, Jesus Christ’s relationship status is being compared to your own by the Church itself.

It’s all part of a new 236-page report called Love Matters which was published on Wednesday, where the Church said it embraces diversity in personal relationships.

It come after a two-year commission examined relationships and families which was ordered by the archbishops of Canterbury and York. It also follows the publication of two earlier reports of housing and social care.

But this particular report has caused a stir because it suggests that the Church should “not regard [singleness] as lesser than living in a couple relationship”.

So where does Jesus come in?

Well, part of its justification for valuing singleness comes from the religious figure. The report explained: “The Commission believes strongly that single people must be valued at the heart of our society.

“Jesus’s own singleness should ensure that the C of E celebrates singleness and does not regard it as lesser than living in a couple relationship.

“Loving relationships and being able to give and receive love matter to everyone.”

The report also acknowledged that “singleness can be a deliberate choice”, adding: “Sometimes the right partner has not been found, and sometimes separation, divorce or death has resulted in the loss of a partner.

“Inevitably singleness does not necessarily imply celibacy, although this is the choice some single people in faith communities make.”

It comes after the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found the number of people living alone in the UK went up by 8.3% over the last decade to 2021.

The report is particularly noteworthy because the Church has traditionally promoted lifelong heterosexual marriage, ideally with children.

In fact, the Church has only recognised divorced people who remarry since 2002.

And it was only this year that the institution finally agreed to offer services of blessings to same-sex couples who have undergone civil marriages – although it stopped short of allowing same-sex marriages within the Church.