Government Will Pay £400m Bill To Replace Cladding On Social Housing Tower Blocks

Dangerous cladding on 158 tower blocks will replaced in the next two years, Theresa May announced today as she promised the Government would bear the cost of the work.

Speaking in Prime Ministers Questions, May said an estimated £400million would be spent on high rise buildings owned by councils and housing associations across England to render them safe.

The cladding around the Grenfell tower block was deemed one of the key reasons why a fire in a fourth-floor flat spread so rapidly, killing 71 people in June last year.

May told MPs more than 1,250 tower blocks had been checked by fire investigators since the blaze, and 158 buildings need their cladding replacing.

She said: “Councils and housing associations must remove dangerous cladding quickly but paying for these works must not undermine their ability to do important maintenance and repair work.

May added: “The Government will fully find the removal and replacement of cladding by councils and housing associations – estimated at £400million – and the Housing Secretary will set out further details later this week.”

A Downing Street spokesperson later confirmed work has already begun on 104 buildings, and the renovations of all 158 towers should be completed within two years.

When asked why private landlords would not be receiving any cash, the spokesperson replied: “We expect private building owners to take responsibility themselves for removing and replacing cladding and not pass those costs on.”

The Local Government Association, which represents councils, welcomed the announcement, and in a statement said: “It is great that the government has honoured its commitment from last summer to meet the unexpected exceptional costs for councils arising from major remedial fire safety work on high-rise buildings.”