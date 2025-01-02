Claudia Winkleman Says She's 'Terrified' Of New Traitors For 2 Reasons

BBC

Traitors fans, rejoice ― the show’s much-awaited new series has finally hit our screens, with its first episode airing yesterday on BBC One.

The show, hosted by presenter Claudia Winkleman, sees participants participate in a weeks-long psy-op reality show ― this year, 25 people will take part in the mind games, murder mysteries, and midnight meetings.

But speaking to the BBC yesterday, Claudia revealed she’s been “terrified” of the new season, whose twists on the classic format have already got fans talking.

BBC

Speaking to the broadcaster, the presenter said she knows how popular the show is.

“I get messages all the time from people playing it in theatres, on film sets, in schools, even a Traitors wedding ― I agree, too much,” Claudia commented.

Still, the host says she’s “completely terrified” of two potential problems ― that she might reveal a spoiler ahead of time, and that people won’t like series three as much as they loved its previous iterations.

“I don’t exhale until January 24th,” she joked with the BBC.

BBC

“It is such an honour to be in that round table and to see how it unfolds, so I feel incredibly lucky and love it, and you just don’t want people to be disappointed, because the people who like [the show] are so vocal,” Claudia continued.

So far, fans seem to have enjoyed the season, with one writing on X: “we are so back.”

three folk eliminated before they’d even set foot on the castle grounds, crying within the first five mins, someone pretending to be welsh for NO reason… we are so back #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/S6FJb1nzWz — jack (@jackoliver__) January 1, 2025

Others say they’re “obsessed” with “the most pointless plot twist [they’ve] ever seen” on the show (a contestant seemingly faking Welshness).

Obsessed with Charlotte faking being Welsh in the most pointless plot twist the show has ever seen#TheTraitors #Traitors #TraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/Lb0kFG3d9p — Mark (@mrkphllps1) January 1, 2025

So it seems Claudia’s fears are unfounded ― unless, of course, she drops some major spoilers soon.