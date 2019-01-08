Sheridan Smith is set to take centre stage in ITV’s big new winter drama ‘Cleaning Up’. The series tells the story of single mum Sam, who is one of an invisible army of cleaners in a financial office in London’s Canary Wharf, working on a zero-hours contract. Struggling with a gambling addiction and with her ex-husband threatening to take custody of their two daughters, she soon realises she has access to information that could be the answer to all her prayers.

Ahead of the series debut, here’s an introduction to the rest of the cast, and where you might have seen them before... Matthew McNulty plays Dave

After a number of one-off roles in ‘Emmerdale’, ‘Doctors’, ‘Holby City’ and ‘Shameless’, Matthew got his firs big job when he landed the part of Fisher Bloom in ‘Lark Rise To Candleford’ in 2009. Perhaps he is best remembered as Seth from ‘Misfits’ though – a part which he played from 2010 to 2012. Matthew has also starred in a number of BBC dramas, including ‘Silk’, ‘The Syndicate’ and ‘Jamaica Inn’, and most recently appeared on UK screens as Lucien Grimaud in series three of ‘The Musketeers’. Elsewhere, he’s starred in French-Canadian series ‘Versailles’ and US horror series ‘The Terror’. Jade Anouka plays Jess

Jade popped up in E4 sitcom ‘Chewing Gum’ as Danny in 2017, and has also played a waitress in an episode of ‘Doctor Who’ in 2013. However, you might recognise her best from her role as Alana Allerton in last year’s ITV drama ‘Trauma’. Branka Katic plays Mina

Serbian actor Branka has starred in many films and TV shows in her native country, but her biggest screen role came in 2014, when she played Renata in ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’. Prior to that, she appeared opposite Johnny Depp in 2009’s ‘Public Enemies’. From 2002 to 2004, she played Tatiana Taylor in the BBC’s ‘Auf Wiedersehen, Pet’, and played Donna in the BBC One series ‘Blackout’ in 2012. She’s also appeared in US series ‘Big Love’ as Ana from 2007 to 2011. Robert Emms as Glynn

After appearing in ‘War Horse’ at the National Theatre, Robert made the leap to the big screen in the 2011 film adaptation, playing David Lyons. He’s also had small roles in films including ‘Mirror, Mirror’, and ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’. However, he’s probably best recognised for playing Pythagoras in BBC drama ‘Atlantis’ and Daryl Garrs in the second series of ‘Happy Valley’. 2017 also saw him play Father John Gerard in ‘Gunpowder’. Lloyd Owen as Swanny

After an extensive stage career, Lloyd’s most memorable TV role came in 2002, when he played Paul Bowman-MacDonald in 25 episodes of ‘Monarch Of The Glen’. In 2006, he took the lead in BBC legal drama ‘The Innocence Project’, and most recently made guest appearances in the likes of ‘Silent Witness’, ‘Death In Paradise’ and ‘Midsomer Murders’. Lloyd also starred in 2011 film ‘Apollo 18’ as Nathan Walker. Ben Bailey Smith as Blake

Ben is better known by his stage name Doc Brown, under which he performs as a rapper and comedian. As the latter, he’s appeared on ‘The John Bishop Show’ and ‘Live At The Apollo’. His acting credits include playing DS Joe Hawkins in ‘Law & Order: UK’ and as Johnny in 2016 ITV drama ‘Brief Encounters’ opposite Angela Griffin. He also played Dom Johnson in ‘The Office’ spin-off film, ‘David Brent: Life On The Road’. He’s also starred in kids TV series ‘Strange Hill High’ and ‘4 O’Clock Club’. Rosie Cavaliero as Frances

Rosie has starred in a range of British shows, including ‘Cold Feet’, ‘Red Cap’, ‘Where The Heart Is’ and ‘Doc Martin’. She played Kate Bales in Jennifer Saunders’ sitcom ‘Jam And Jerusalem’, the other Jackie in ‘Friday Night Dinner’ and Marion Kelsey in the second series of ITV crime drama ‘Unforgotten’ in 2017. Neil Maskell as Warren

