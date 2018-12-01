Cliff Richard Admits He's Afraid Of Being Pictured Too Close To Children After False Sex Abuse Allegations

The singer spoke of his torment in a new TV documentary, revealing the devastating effect of the BBC’s coverage of a police raid on his home following the allegations, for which he was cleared of.

Sir Cliff Richard has said he has been left afraid of being seen too close to children, after false accusations of historic child sex abuse were levelled against him.

“I’m careful if people ask me to have pictures taken with their children,” he said on ‘Sir Cliff Richard: 60 Years in Public And Private’.

His close friend Gloria Hunniford, who appears alongside him in the documentary, also said: “The saddest thing I heard Cliff say during all of this is, I will never ever put my arms around young people again when I’m having photographs taken.’”

Tennis fan Sir Cliff has been a regular at Wimbledon over the years, but his ordeal has also changed his experience at the annual competition too.

He said: “From Centre Court I walked through a tunnel and came up by seats on Court One, but since what happened to me happened I haven’t gone down there because that tunnel is right by the ball boys’ dressing room.

“I cannot bring myself to be anywhere like that on my own.”