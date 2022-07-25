“You can end up breathing in both pollens simultaneously, rather than having a bit of a break from one to the next,” she told the BBC.

Interestingly, grass pollen season hasn’t changed as dramatically, but the latest research does suggest the first “high count” day is getting earlier each year.

Previous research has also indicted that the CO2 emissions we generate by burning fossil fuels can also contribute towards hay fever suffering.

“Human activities have increased atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gases,” Amena Warner from Allergy UK previously told HuffPost UK.

“Studies show plants produce more pollen as a response to high atmospheric levels of CO2, so people may find their hay fever is worse when pollution levels are high, especially in warm weather.”

Horticulturists have also blamed “boy trees” and “botanical sexism” for contributing towards hay fever woes.

City planners have been guilty of favouring male trees in recent years, because they do not produce fruits, seeds or pods like their female counterparts, meaning there is less debris where these trees grow, keeping streets clean.

However, male trees end up releasing plenty of pollen into the air instead. And flowers from the female trees are needed to capture the pollen, to bring it down to normal levels.

So, what are we to do?

Clearly, the latest study shows yet another reason why we need urgent action to tackle climate change. But until world leaders get on with the job, here are some doctor-approved tips for managing your hay fever symptoms.