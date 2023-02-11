US Actor Cody Longo Found Dead At 34

Cody Longo at the 2018 Grammy Awards John Shearer/Getty Images

US actor and musician Cody Longo, who appeared in the likes of Days Of Our Lives and Hollywood Heights, has died at the age of 34, several media outlets reported on Friday night.

He was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas, his representative and friend Alex Gittelson told a number of news outlets.

Cody was found lying unresponsive on his bed, the Los Angeles Times reported.

His cause of his death had not been determined.

“Cody was our whole world,” his wife, Stephanie Longo, said in a statement. “The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

Cody Longo pictured in 2018 via Associated Press

His representative said in a statement to Fox News: “Cody was a dear friend, and my heart breaks for his amazing wife and kids. He was such a loyal, loving and talented person, and he will be greatly missed.”

Cody began acting as a teenager. His breakout role was a recurring character in the teen drama Make It or Break It in 2009.

Cody is best known for his work in the soap opera Days Of Our Lives and he also appeared as rock star Eddie Duran in the Nick at Nite show Hollywood Heights.

In recent years, Cody had stepped away from acting to pursue his music career and spend more time with family in Nashville, according to his rep. But he was looking forward this year to a return again to acting, they said.