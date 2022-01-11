Coleen Nolan Explains Decision Not To Address Refuted Claims Of Loose Women Drama Live On Air

Coleen Nolan on the set of Loose Women Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Coleen Nolan has spoken out about her decision not to address recent reports of supposed behind-the-scenes drama at Loose Women – which she has now repeatedly contested – during Monday’s live show.

Over the weekend, ITV bosses shot down a story in the Mail On Sunday claiming that fellow presenters had requested not to share the panel with Coleen, due to a supposed prior fall-out involving her former agent.

Advertisement

ITV insisted the story was completely “untrue”, while Coleen herself tweeted on Sunday: “Nothing printed in The Mail article today is true and I am taking legal advice about the slurs on me personally.

“We’ll also be addressing it on Loose Women.”

Advertisement

Statement from Coleen Nolan direct.



Nothing printed in The Mail article today is true & I am taking legal advice about the slurs on me personally. We’ll also be addressing it on @loosewomen. Thanks for your support. Love Coleen xx — Coleen Nolan (@NolanColeen) January 9, 2022

However, Monday’s show came and went without Coleen – who appeared on the panel with Carol McGiffin, one of the stars named in the Mail’s story – speaking out on the subject.

This did not go unnoticed by viewers of the show, with the Nolans singer tweeting afterwards: “I’m so sorry we couldn’t say what we planned to today but my lawyer advised me to go through the legal process, but rest assured you will hear the outcome of this and I will share it when I can.

Advertisement

“Thank you all for your support as ever.”

I’m so sorry we couldn’t say what we planned to today but my lawyer advised me to go through the legal process, but rest assured you will hear the outcome of this and I will share it when I can. Thank you all for your support as ever, Love Coleen x https://t.co/O5m2RouMlu — Coleen Nolan (@NolanColeen) January 10, 2022

Since the article was published over the weekend, the former Celebrity Big Brother winner has received support from a number of her fellow panellists, including Stacey Solomon – another of the presenters who were explicitly named in the Mail’s piece – Charlene White and Janet Street-Porter:

Sending you my love, my fabulous friend ❤️xx https://t.co/CgJogKEZY1 — Charlene White (@CharleneWhite) January 10, 2022

Pretty sick that we have to even respond to this puerile nonsense https://t.co/Rmp45rjN7o — Kaye Adams (@kayeadams) January 9, 2022

@NolanColeen it’s always a pleasure to hang with you at work @loosewomen and also out of work, you have always made me feel so welcome, and I appreciate the straight talking, fun friendship we have!! Keep smiling in the face of adversity my lovely ❤️❤️ https://t.co/eSEA6cI1Ns — Brenda Edwards (@brenda_edwards) January 9, 2022

I love working with Coleen Nolan and we’ve never had a single disagreement- sorry if that’s not ‘news’ xx — Janet Street-Porter (@The_Real_JSP) January 9, 2022

A spokesperson for Loose Women told HuffPost UK on Sunday: “Panellists are chosen for each show by the Loose Women Editor and senior production team, not the panellists themselves.”

Coleen’s rep also insisted the Mail’s claims were “100% untrue”.