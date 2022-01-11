Coleen Nolan Explains Decision Not To Address Refuted Claims Of Loose Women Drama Live On Air

Coleen Nolan has spoken out about her decision not to address recent reports of supposed behind-the-scenes drama at Loose Women – which she has now repeatedly contested – during Monday’s live show.
Over the weekend, ITV bosses shot down a story in the Mail On Sunday claiming that fellow presenters had requested not to share the panel with Coleen, due to a supposed prior fall-out involving her former agent.
ITV insisted the story was completely “untrue”, while Coleen herself tweeted on Sunday: “Nothing printed in The Mail article today is true and I am taking legal advice about the slurs on me personally.
“We’ll also be addressing it on Loose Women.”
However, Monday’s show came and went without Coleen – who appeared on the panel with Carol McGiffin, one of the stars named in the Mail’s story – speaking out on the subject.
This did not go unnoticed by viewers of the show, with the Nolans singer tweeting afterwards: “I’m so sorry we couldn’t say what we planned to today but my lawyer advised me to go through the legal process, but rest assured you will hear the outcome of this and I will share it when I can.
“Thank you all for your support as ever.”
Since the article was published over the weekend, the former Celebrity Big Brother winner has received support from a number of her fellow panellists, including Stacey Solomon – another of the presenters who were explicitly named in the Mail’s piece – Charlene White and Janet Street-Porter:
A spokesperson for Loose Women told HuffPost UK on Sunday: “Panellists are chosen for each show by the Loose Women Editor and senior production team, not the panellists themselves.”
Coleen’s rep also insisted the Mail’s claims were “100% untrue”.