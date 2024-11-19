'My Worst Nightmare': Coleen Rooney Opens Up About Infamous Rebekah Vardy Court Case

Coleen Rooney in I'm A Celebrity ITV/Shutterstock

The moment we’ve been waiting for ever since Coleen Rooney was first announced for I’m A Celebrity has arrived.

Yes, folks. She’s talked about it.

During Monday night’s highlights show, the media personality was seen chatting with campmates GK Barry, Dean McCullough and Jane Moore, when the Loose Women panellist declared: “That was epic, though, what you did.”

Jane was, of course, referring to Coleen’s now-infamous 2019 social media post in which she revealed she’d planted fake stories on her personal Instagram story and adjusted her settings so only one account could view them, to see if these made-up claims would make it into the press.

The account, as we now know, belonged to Rebekah Vardy, resulting in one of the biggest media furores of the last 10 years, worldwide headlines and, eventually, a high-profile libel case that ultimately went in Coleen’s favour.

“I didn’t think it would get the impact it did,” Coleen said of her initial social media post. “I’d just done it because I was that sick and tired of it. It was draining. And it was the fact they carried on and carried on.”

She then admitted that the court case that ensued was her “worst nightmare”.

“That was the thing, though, she was taking me to court,” Coleen continued. “I felt ashamed going to court, because I’m not that type to play things out in public.

“I just felt like it was putting on a show for the whole world. I didn’t want that. I wanted to settle it before, and get it done with.

“But what got me over the whole thing, it became a bit of a joke. And that’s what really disappointed me. It wasn’t a joke for me. People were saying, ‘oh, it’s just like two schoolgirls’, but no one knew the full story.”

Coleen discusses the Wagatha Christie trial with her campmates ITV/Shutterstock

Speaking on behalf of the nation, GK Barry enthused in the jungle telegraph: “Coleen spoke about Wagatha. I was sat in position, ears open. It was so interesting to hear it from Coleen. That’s my jungle experience. I’m good.”

Coleen later added: “We are getting to know the real people, and that’s what people forget, we are real people.”

Throughout Coleen’s time in the jungle, her former rival Rebekah has been filming a video diary for The Sun, which has divided opinion, to say the least.