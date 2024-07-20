Colin Jost Reveals Why He Fell For Scarlett Johansson – And It Has To Do With Her Character

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost at the 2020 Golden Globes Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Colin Jost knew he had a future with Scarlett Johansson when he saw how well she handled a challenging aspect of her life.

Over the weekend, the Saturday Night Live cast member opened up to the New York Times about his relationship with his wife, noting that despite being a movie star, she is pretty good about doing “normal stuff” too.

“She goes to the supermarket. She’s just very good at wearing a hat and she keeps moving,” Colin said. “She is able to stay a little under the radar, but she’s able to do all these everyday things and enjoy them, too.”

This down-to-earth attitude attributed to a quality Colin said he couldn’t resist.

“I think part of the reason I fell in love with her is she’s a great mum,” the comedian revealed.

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2020, have a two-year-old son, Cosmo. Scarlett is also mum to her daughter, nine-year-old Rose Dorothy, who she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

“I’ve known Rose, my stepdaughter, since she was two,” Colin told the Times. “It’s weird. You get to actually preview someone as a mum.”

The Fly Me to the Moon star has also revealed her reasons for falling for Colin — and they also have a lot to do with his character.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson attend the Asteroid City red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival in 2023. Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

“I never realised, oh, it’s really important for me — like, I need to be with a compassionate person,” Scarlett told Gwyneth Paltrow on the The Goop Podcast last year. “That’s like a fundamental characteristic that has to be there.”

“I think that understanding what those fundamental things are that you need in a partner is a must for longevity,” the Black Widow star went on to say. “Because all the rest of it’s hard, and there’s gonna be disagreements or ups and downs, or you’re working on different things at different times...