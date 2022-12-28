Comedian John Bird Dies, Aged 86

John Bird pictured in 1999 Michael Walter/PA

Comedian and satirist John Bird has died at the age of 86.

He was best known for sketches performed alongside John Fortune and Bremner in Channel 4’s satirical show Bremner, Bird And Fortune.

A statement announcing John’s death said he died “peacefully” at Pendean care home and that a family funeral will be followed by a celebration of his life in the new year.

In a tribute to John, Rory Bremner said he died on Christmas Eve, noting it was “striking” he passed away “nine years, almost to the day” after John Fortune, who died aged 74 on New Year’s Eve in 2013.

He also hailed John as “one of the greatest satirists”, writing: “It’s an irony that one of our greatest satirists, so brilliant at portraying ministers, civil servants or high-ranking officials who exuded self-satisfaction, was himself so modest and self-effacing.

“John Bird was, to the end, never pleased with himself, always feeling he should have done better, been less lazy, had a late period like Brahms, ‘where everything was spare and abstract’.

“The reality was that he and his friend and collaborator John Fortune, together with Peter Cook, were pillars of the anti-establishment.”

John Bird (left), Rory Bremner and John Fortune Chris Young via PA Wire/PA Images

John Bird and John Fortune became household names with their The Long Johns comedy skits, in which the double-act played bumbling politicians, military figures and businessmen.

They were nominated for four Baftas and won the TV award for their performance in 1997.

Bird, Bremner and Fortune also collaborated in BBC shows Now Something Else and The Rory Bremner Show and Channel 4 series Rory Bremner, Who Else?

John also made appearances in fantasy comedy film Jabberwocky, comedy shows Yes, Prime Minister, A Very Peculiar Practice, Chambers and One Foot In The Grave and detective shows Jonathan Creek, Inspector Morse and Midsomer Murders.

He is survived by his wife Libby, a concert pianist, along with his step-sons Dan and Josh.