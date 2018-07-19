NEWS Company’s Claim To Have Found Russian Shipwreck Sparks Investor Feeding Frenzy A South Korean company's claim to have found a sunken Russian warship has triggered investor frenzy amid unconfirmed rumours that the ship was carrying 200 tons of gold when it sank in 1905. More Videos Nelson Mandela Exhibition Gets Royal Visit HuffPost Listens | What Do You Think Of Trump’s UK HuffPost Listens | How Do You Spend Your Downtime? HuffPost Listens | Have You Changed Your Mind On HuffPost Listens | Is Birmingham’s Crime Getting B...