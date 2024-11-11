This Mineral Deficiency May Give You Early Greys, Doctor Says

Artem Varnitsin / 500px via Getty Images

You may already know that reducing your stress levels can lower your chance of developing grey hairs.

But according to Dr Ahmed, a UK-based GP, prematurely silver strands might be linked to not having enough of a certain mineral too.

Advertisement

“Are you always anaemic and don’t know why, or have early grey hairs?” he asked.

If that’s the case, he explains, you may need to get your copper levels checked.

Why would copper affect my hair?

Per the doctor, “copper is essential ― it’s important for energy, metabolism, helps with collagen production, and... also helps with iron absorption”.

People who struggle with iron deficiency anaemia may sometimes have the “very rare” deficiency, therefore ― and a paper on premature greying said copper could potentially also age your hair sooner, too.

That’s because, health information site Healthline says, copper is essential to the production of meaning, which adds colour to your hair and skin.

Still, they add, scientists haven’t proven the association between grey hair and the mineral.

Dr Ahmed stresses you definitely shouldn’t start taking copper supplements without checking your blood levels first, as “copper overload is something you definitely do not wanna have.”

Advertisement

His levels are “borderline” low, but he still doesn’t take direct copper supplements ― instead, he says, he drinks some cocoa, which is naturally rich in the mineral.

Oysters, shellfish, prunes, whole grains, beans, nuts, organ meats, dark leafy greens, and even black pepper are good dietary sources of copper too.

What are other signs of copper deficiency?

According to Healthline, symptoms of copper deficiency include fatigue and weakness, being sick often, weak and brittle bones, issues with memory and learning, struggling to walk, and a sensitivity to cold.

Those with the deficiency might also notice pale skin and vision loss, they add.

It’s crucial to ensure you see your doctor about suspected low copper, though, as you’ll need to confirm that’s what’s wrong before taking in more of the mineral.

Copper toxicity (too much copper) can cause nausea, vomiting, low blood pressure, kidney and liver damage, and even death, Healthline says.

Advertisement