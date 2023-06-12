Coronation Street Veteran Bill Roache Just Did A Sky-Dive At 91... So, How Was Your Weekend?

Coronation Street legend Bill Roache ITV/Ken McKay/Shutterstock

Whatever you got up to at the weekend, it probably pales in comparison to Coronation Street veteran Bill Roache, who just completed his first ever parachute jump at the age of 91.

The soap legend – who is Corrie’s only original cast member and has been playing Ken Barlow since the show launched in December 1960 – filmed the experience for a feature on Lorraine, which ended in his “breathtaking” daredevil moment.

“I’m about to jump out of an aeroplane, hopefully with a parachute on or with an instructor with me!” he joked in a pre-recorded clip that aired on Monday morning.

“My feelings are all over the place, but one dominant one is excitement. Everybody I’ve met says afterwards, it’s the best thing they’ve ever done in their life, and I’m sure I’ll be joining that group.”

After completing the unbelievable stunt, Bill said he’d found the whole experience “breathtaking”.

Age really is just a number when you're @itvcorrie's Bill Roache (who's 91)... As he proved by jumping out of a plane this weekend! 🤩🛩️#Lorraine #CoronationStreet #Corrie pic.twitter.com/SRx4M4zTzc — Lorraine (@lorraine) June 12, 2023

“It’s quite amazing and it’s quite startling,” he said. “But then when the parachute suddenly opens and you see the glorious view, that’s lovely. You float down, you know how birds feel, and it’s really wonderful.”

Last year, Bill shared his belief that “aging is a belief system, and you don’t have to buy into it”.

“It’s very important to enjoy yourself,” he added. “The joy often gets thrown out in all these things about living longer and eating well and dieting and exercising – it becomes hard work. No! It should be fun! You should enjoy yourself.”

Bill still regularly appears in Corrie, where his character has been a Weatherfield resident for more than 60 years.