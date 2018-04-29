‘Coronation Street’ bosses have hit back at reports that Georgia May Foote was sacked from the soap after refusing to appear in a storyline that would see her character convert to Islam. A representative for the ITV soap has rubbished the claims - made by former co-star Marc Anwar, who was famously sacked after a string of offensive tweets - telling Metro: “Georgia never refused to do any storyline during her time on the show.”

ITV Georgia May Foote

During an interview with The Sun, former ‘Corrie’ actor Marc Anwar made a number of claims about the soap’s cast, including that Georgia faced the axe for turning down a storyline. He claimed her character, Katy Armstrong, was supposed to become romantically involved with Zeedan Nazir, adding: “The storyline was that he would then ask her to become a Muslim. But when that was put to her she declined. “I don’t know what her reasons were. But she was adamant she didn’t want to do that storyline. And so the response was, ‘OK, see you later.’”

Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images Marc Anwar

He added: “They couldn’t just let her go, because they would have been forced to continue paying her. But she spent the rest of the year doing bit scenes here and there.” Georgia has had her say on the matter, branding the story “fake” and “shit”, insisting she would have “jumped at the chance” to tackle the storyline.

Again. Fake shit stories. As an actress i would have jumped at the chance to play such a diverse storyline. This was not the reason behind me leaving the show i loved and cherished for 5 years. — Georgia May Foote (@georgiafoote) April 29, 2018