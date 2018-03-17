'Coronation Street' Viewers Have A Strong Reaction To David Platt Rape Scene

‘Coronation Street’ viewers have been praising last night’s (16 March) episode, which saw David Platt becoming the victim of a rape at the hands of a man he thought was his friend.

Viewers didn’t actually see the assault taking place, though it was heavily suggested, with Josh dropping GHB into David’s drink and attempting to put his hands on him.

Barely conscious, David was then thrown onto Josh’s bed, at which point Josh slammed the bedroom door shut behind him.