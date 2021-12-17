Here's What The Coronavirus R Rate Is Near You

Here’s what the R rate is in each region of England:

East of England - 0.1 to 1.2 (up from 0.9 to 1.1)

London – 1.1 to 1.3 (up from 1.0 to 1.2)

Midlands – 0.9 to 1.1 (up from 0.9 to 1.0)

North-east and Yorkshire – 0.9 to 1.1 ((unchanged))

North-west – 0.9 to 1.1 (up from 0.9 to 1.0)

South-east – 0.9 to 1.2 (up from 0.9 to 1.1)

South west – 0.9 to 1.1 (unchanged)

Boris Johnson warned today there was a “big wave of Omicron coming through”.

“People need to be prudent. You need to think about your budget of risk as it were,” he said.

There are currently two variants circulating in the UK, Delta and Omicron. While the spread of Delta has remained stable, the number of Omicron infections has been increasingly rapidly.

The spread of Omicron is likely to be reflected in future R number estimates.